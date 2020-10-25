Irene Vera AshleyMay 27, 1931 - Oct 19, 2020Irene "Vera" Kiddell Ashley died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 19, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Leonard, daughter, Cheryl Ashley Beckstrom, and son, Glenn Leonard Ashley. She also leaves behind two sisters, Phyllis Jerden and Elsie Kiddell. Additionally she leaves two loving grandchildren, Heather Schad and Ryan Poster, and two great grandchildren, Keegan and Baker Schad.Vera was raised and educated in Norwich, England. Vera and Len met in the mid-Fifties while Len was stationed in England with the Air Force. They were married for 65 years spending time in Germany, England, Kansas, and California. When Len retired from the Air Force in 1971, they moved from Atwater, CA to Merced, CA. There, Len taught school, and Vera spent many years enjoying helping out at the hospital, bowling, and playing golf.A memorial service will be held in Knoxville, TN.