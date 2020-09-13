1/1
Irene Zamora
1945 - 2020
Irene R. Zamora
May 23, 1945 - Aug 28, 2020
Irene Ramirez Zamora, born on May 23, 1945 and passed away on August 28, 2020 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Dolores Zamora and Cipriana and Louis Huerta; her sisters, Jenny Ellis, Dolores (Lorraine) Rodriguez and Maria Perez; her brothers Adolfo Morales, Fernando Morales, and her twin brother Nicholas (Nick) Zamora. She is survived by her sister Florence and husband Clemente Garcia, her companion Bruce Laase, along with many nephews and nieces and cousins throughout California.
Though she never married or had children, she had a true compassion for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her family, especially on the holidays. She will forever be missed and cherished in our hearts.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at10:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery, 260 W. Childs Ave., Merced, CA 95341. Due to Covid-19 and Merced County regulations, social distancing rules will apply and everyone must wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Whitton Family Funeral Service in Merced.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
