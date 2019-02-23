Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Irma Frias

Apr 19, 1949 - Feb 19, 2019

Irma Frias passed away peacefully entering the kingdom of God on February 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Irma was born on April 19, 1949 in La Feria, Texas to her parents Ysidro and Guadalupe Rodriguez. She moved to California and graduated in 1968 from Sanger High School. Shortly after she moved to Le Grand where she met her husband Casimiro Frias and soon began raising a family while working as a teacher's aid at Le Grand Elementary. Irma was a loving and kind hearted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, daughter, aunt, comadre, God-mother, and friend. She enjoyed making tortillas every morning and watching cooking shows. Irma loved having family gatherings with her children, going to her grandchildren's sporting events and watching her favorite football team - the Dallas Cowboys. Irma was a woman of God who followed after His heart and enjoyed serving others through the Nineveh outreach in Le Grand. She was faithful in reading the bible and going to church.

Irma is survived by her husband Casimiro Frias and her children, son Luis Isidro and wife Carolina Aguallo and their children Angel, Thomas, Davina, Alexis, and Luis Isidro Jr; daughter, Guadalupe Frias Bucao and her daughter Landry Reese; son, Anthony and wife Sabrina Frias and their children Anthony II, Nataly, and Isaiah; son, Alberto Casimiro Frias and partner Dania Alvarez and their children Sophia Arianna and Tristan Santiago; and daughter, Irma Frias. Brothers, Juan and Gilbert Rodriguez. Sister, Ramona Sauceda. Irma was preceded in death by her parents Ysidro and Guadalupe Rodriguez, sister Carmela Garza, and nephew Jose Armando Garza.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Bible Christian Church in Le Grand. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bible Christian Church in Le Grand. Burial will follow at Plainsburg Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Irma FriasApr 19, 1949 - Feb 19, 2019Irma Frias passed away peacefully entering the kingdom of God on February 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Irma was born on April 19, 1949 in La Feria, Texas to her parents Ysidro and Guadalupe Rodriguez. She moved to California and graduated in 1968 from Sanger High School. Shortly after she moved to Le Grand where she met her husband Casimiro Frias and soon began raising a family while working as a teacher's aid at Le Grand Elementary. Irma was a loving and kind hearted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, daughter, aunt, comadre, God-mother, and friend. She enjoyed making tortillas every morning and watching cooking shows. Irma loved having family gatherings with her children, going to her grandchildren's sporting events and watching her favorite football team - the Dallas Cowboys. Irma was a woman of God who followed after His heart and enjoyed serving others through the Nineveh outreach in Le Grand. She was faithful in reading the bible and going to church.Irma is survived by her husband Casimiro Frias and her children, son Luis Isidro and wife Carolina Aguallo and their children Angel, Thomas, Davina, Alexis, and Luis Isidro Jr; daughter, Guadalupe Frias Bucao and her daughter Landry Reese; son, Anthony and wife Sabrina Frias and their children Anthony II, Nataly, and Isaiah; son, Alberto Casimiro Frias and partner Dania Alvarez and their children Sophia Arianna and Tristan Santiago; and daughter, Irma Frias. Brothers, Juan and Gilbert Rodriguez. Sister, Ramona Sauceda. Irma was preceded in death by her parents Ysidro and Guadalupe Rodriguez, sister Carmela Garza, and nephew Jose Armando Garza.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Bible Christian Church in Le Grand. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bible Christian Church in Le Grand. Burial will follow at Plainsburg Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close