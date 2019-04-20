Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Isabel Mata Garcia

April 11, 1933 - April 11, 2019

Isabel Mata Garcia, 86 was born in Madera, CA. on April 11, 1933. She passed peacefully at home on April 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ynez and Lucy Mata; brother Ruben Mata; sister Virginia Carithers and her husband Tony P. Garcia of Merced. Isabel is survived by her four children: Tim Garcia (Genevieve), Rocky Garcia (Ann), Eric Garcia (Joanne) and her daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Garcia. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Isabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She had such a great love for all her family and would go out of her way to make sure that everyone was taken care of. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was very proud of the fact that she gained her diploma through the Merced Adult School. She was employed by the Merced Sun Star and the Merced Union School District from which she retired at the age of 70 after 25 years. She enjoyed her job and position serving the staff of Merced High School. She made many friends during her tenure there, relishing time spent with "her" teachers and put much love in the meals she prepared. She was a sports enthusiast and treasured attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She especially liked to talk to her friends about the Warriors games and compare notes. She had one of the biggest hearts you have ever known. She loved having fun and was forever young.

There will be a Rosary held for Isabel on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church located at 1799 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. with the Funeral Mass following at 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Children's Hospital, Madera, CA.

