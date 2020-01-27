Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christian Life Center 650 East Olive Avenue Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Bardini

MAY 12, 1929 - JAN 21, 2020

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Jack Bardini, loving husband and father of five children passed away at age 90.

Jack was born on May 12, 1929 in Merced, CA to John and Grace (Thur) Bardini. While attending High School he was elected Junior Class President and Student Body President. He ran track and played varsity basketball. His track career culminated with his participation in the West Coast Relays 100 yard dash.

He graduated High School in 1947 and enlisted in the Navy serving 4 years during the

Jack was serious about giving back to the community and volunteered for the Jaycees, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, served as the commissioner of the Little Guys Baseball league, and was always ready to lend a helping hand with the PTA whenever asked.

They raised five children--Bruce Bardini (Decatur, Il), Robert Bardini (Carmichael, CA), Mary Kay Sprouse (Scottsdale, AZ), Linda Luis (Merced, CA), and John Bardini (Turlock, CA).

Jack was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Grace, his stepmother June, and his sister Mary Ellen.

Jack is survived by his wife Sallie, his children (and spouses) Bruce and Sheryl, Robert and Terri, Mary Kay and Rocky, Linda and Martin, and John and Karen. Along with nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Stratford Evans Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street in Merced from 4-7 p.m.

A celebration of life will follow on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Christian Life Center located at 650 East Olive Avenue in Merced beginning at 11 a.m.

Jack will be remembered for his love of God, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

In lieu of flowers it would please Jack if donations were made to in his name.

www.cvobituaries.com





