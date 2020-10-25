Jack Deavours
July 5, 1932 - October 21, 2020
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Jack Preston Deavours, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Amsterdam, CA at the age of 88. Jack was born July 5, 1932 in Sawyer, Oklahoma to Joseph and Bernice Deavours.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his first wife June and his two younger brothers, Jim and Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Duane Borba, two grandchildren, Brandi Masasso (Robert) and Michael Borba (Kristy) and three great-grandchildren, Matthew and Alexis Masasso, Trent Borba and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack moved with his family from Oklahoma to California in the 1930's and resided in Merced County for a majority of his life. Jack was a dedicated employee and he retired in 1990 after 30 years of driving truck for Western Stone. He enjoyed driving and was known for putting in a full day's work and still finishing with a clean truck and clean shirt. Jack was a proud member of the NRA and the Teamsters Local #386.
Jack married Nancy February 6, 1993. He loved and took such great care of Nancy. Every morning, Jack would have her chocolate milk and breakfast ready for her and he always accompanied her on her weekend shopping trips.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and "working out" at the gym, but most of all just listening to the conversations. He had a love for trucks and took meticulous care of all his vehicles. You could always spot Jack in a crowd because of his cowboy hat! Jack will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4-8pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Funeral and burial services will be private. Celebration of Life will follow, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the home of Jack and Nancy's niece, 1103 Prince Charles Ct., Atwater. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity
