1/1
Jack Deavours
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Deavours
July 5, 1932 - October 21, 2020
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Jack Preston Deavours, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Amsterdam, CA at the age of 88. Jack was born July 5, 1932 in Sawyer, Oklahoma to Joseph and Bernice Deavours.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his first wife June and his two younger brothers, Jim and Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Duane Borba, two grandchildren, Brandi Masasso (Robert) and Michael Borba (Kristy) and three great-grandchildren, Matthew and Alexis Masasso, Trent Borba and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack moved with his family from Oklahoma to California in the 1930's and resided in Merced County for a majority of his life. Jack was a dedicated employee and he retired in 1990 after 30 years of driving truck for Western Stone. He enjoyed driving and was known for putting in a full day's work and still finishing with a clean truck and clean shirt. Jack was a proud member of the NRA and the Teamsters Local #386.
Jack married Nancy February 6, 1993. He loved and took such great care of Nancy. Every morning, Jack would have her chocolate milk and breakfast ready for her and he always accompanied her on her weekend shopping trips.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and "working out" at the gym, but most of all just listening to the conversations. He had a love for trucks and took meticulous care of all his vehicles. You could always spot Jack in a crowd because of his cowboy hat! Jack will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4-8pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Funeral and burial services will be private. Celebration of Life will follow, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the home of Jack and Nancy's niece, 1103 Prince Charles Ct., Atwater. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater Location
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
home of Jack and Nancy's niece
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater Location
3050 North Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
209-358-4931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved