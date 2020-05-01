Jack P. GarciaNov 16, 1949 - Apr 13, 2020Jack P. Garcia, a life time resident of Los Banos, CA passed away on April 13, 2020 in Los Banos. He was 70 years old. Jack lived his entire life in Los Banos, CA, attending local elementary schools and graduating from Los Banos UnifiedHigh School in 1968.After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the US Army and served in Vietnam for 1 ½ years in the Artillery 101st Airborne Division. In June of 1971, Sargent Jack Garcia was honorably discharged. On returning home, Jack earned his Associate Degree from Merced Junior College. He worked many years for Los Banos Dairymen's Association and retired.Jack was preceded in death by his father Joaquin P. Garcia and brother Michael Garcia.He is survived by his mother Madeline Garcia , sons Michael and Mark Garcia, brother Gary (Nickie) Garcia, sister Colleen (Doug) Long, Michele (Gary) Phillips, Nancy (Chuck) Manes, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle. Services under Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.