Jack Pershing Morehouse

July 23, 1918 - November 27, 2020

Merced, California - Friday November 27, Jack Pershing Morehouse passed away peacefully at home surrounded with his family at the age of 102. Jack was born in Paso Robles to Ambert Carmi "Bert" Morehouse and Florence May Heaton. He was the second youngest of 9. He graduated from Paso Robles High. Then on April 15, 1940 he married Lois Cook of the Creston and had 4 sons, Ron, Don, Jack and Ricky. In 1944 he served in the Army during WWII and was stationed in New Guinea, Philippines and Japan. In 1955 he moved his family to Merced and joined the Carpenters Local Union #52 until he retired. He loved visiting with family at the Easter Reunions and his Birthday parties. He would enjoy spending time in his shop farting around (as he would say) There was nothing Jack couldn't fix or build. He was such a kind, sweet and funny man and we will miss him so very much. We all have many happy and beautiful memories to hold in our hearts for many years. He was dearly loved and a blessing to all of us.

Jack is preceded in death by his father Bert, his mother May, his wife Lois, his son Ricky, his 5 brothers Larry, Elmer, David, Ray, Kenny, 3 sisters Evelyn Cryer, Marian Saurett, Doris Smith and great great grandson Noeh Scott.

Jack is survived by his 3 sons: Ron Morehouse of Modesto, Don & (Kate) Morehouse of Montrose, CO, Jack D Morehouse of Merced. 4 grandchildren: Lorna Morehouse of Merced, Jack "Stinger" Morehouse of Merced, Kenny Morehouse of CO, Ricky&(Denise) Morehouse of UT. 10 great grandchildren: Stephen & Sara Fierro, Justin Fierro, Jackilyn Morehouse & Alex Burnhart, Jack Weston Morehouse & Katie, Kaden Morehouse, Daniel Morehouse, Lexi Morehouse, Victoria Johnson, Rebecca Morehouse, Jessica Morehouse. 7 great great grandchildren: Jessie, Violet, Kadie, Brody, Cameron, Billy, Veronica and beloved friends Dania, Daniela, Mellissa, Desi Jr, Desi Sr Duran.

Services and Celebration Of Life will be held in Paso Robles and Merced at a later date.





