Service Information
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA 95301
(209)-358-7700
Celebration of Life
6:00 PM
3241 Hull Rd.
Atwater , CA

John A. "Jack" Shipley

March 25, 1948 - August 8, 2019

John A. "Jack" Shipley peacefully passed away at the age of 71 at his home in Tennessee with his family by his side on August 8th, 2019.

Jack was born in Merced, Ca. to John E. Shipley & Donna Ragsdale. He was married to the love of his life for 48 years, Cynthia Diamantopoulos. In Jack's early years as a teenager he learned to weld from his mentor and friend Bob Prater, of Bob's Auto Wrecking. He had an amazing talent to fix anything.

Jack worked with his family most of his life.

He worked many years for his Uncle Tom Kirby at Kirby's Mfg. before opening his own weld shop "Fat Jack's Bent Metal", where he pushed his talent for making beautiful fabricated wrought iron work on anything from houseboats, gates, wood stoves and even decorative plant stands for those he loved. Before retiring he also managed the weld shop for his sister Anne & brother-in-law Vern Willhoite at E& H Garage.

Jack was larger than life and he enjoyed it to the fullest. He loved to camp, hunt and go fishing with his best friend Gary Starbuck. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and also loved doing living history of Mountain Men with his dear friend Lon Baugh.

Everyone that knew Jack, loved him. He always had a story for everything, and a laugh that was contagious. We will miss him deeply.

Jack is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Sally Shipley Williams and son-in-law John, granddaughters Megan Williams, Jessica Roden (Nick) of Murfreesboro, TN. Natalie Wilson (Derek), of Shelbyville, TN. Grandson David Williams (Jayce),of Ft. Campbell, Ky. Great grandchildren Theodore A. Williams, Valerie Wilson, sisters; Anne Bright of Merced & Shannon Shipley Reed (Jim) of Midpines,Ca. Brother Mark Shipley (Maria) also of Merced, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family, friends & other lives he's touched, are welcome to attend his celebration of life on Sunday August 25th @ 6p.m. at 3241 Hull Rd. Atwater, Ca.

