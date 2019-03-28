Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Gossett. View Sign



July 1949 – March 2019

"I have fought the good fight. I gave it all I had and more. I can't say I did it gracefully or courageously or bravely. I had times of feeling sorry for myself and times of anger. Feeling furious that the cancer could not be beat.

God graciously gave me three years cancer-free after my first bout but that just wasn't long enough. I have so much to do and the time to do it was cut short and taken away before I was able to do it all. I am thankful for the time I have had though. I am thankful for all of my family, my friends, and my co-workers. Thankful for Jesus Christ hearing my cry and saving my soul from eternal damnation. Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." He said He was going back to Heaven to prepare a place for me to spend eternity with Him. Eternity is a long time. I want to spend eternity with my family and friends. I can only hope that the love I have for them and the amazing love of God will draw them to Himself so we can spend eternity together in Heaven."

Jackie was married in 1972 to Larry Ray Gossett for 47 years. They had four boys Johnny Ray Gossett, Wesley Wayne Gossett, Aaron Coberley and Troy Dunbar; four grandsons James, Seth, Johnny Jr. and Michael and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Merced Cowboy Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Please share your sweet memories at

www.cvobituaries.com





Jackie Ann Kelly GossettJuly 1949 – March 2019"I have fought the good fight. I gave it all I had and more. I can't say I did it gracefully or courageously or bravely. I had times of feeling sorry for myself and times of anger. Feeling furious that the cancer could not be beat.God graciously gave me three years cancer-free after my first bout but that just wasn't long enough. I have so much to do and the time to do it was cut short and taken away before I was able to do it all. I am thankful for the time I have had though. I am thankful for all of my family, my friends, and my co-workers. Thankful for Jesus Christ hearing my cry and saving my soul from eternal damnation. Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." He said He was going back to Heaven to prepare a place for me to spend eternity with Him. Eternity is a long time. I want to spend eternity with my family and friends. I can only hope that the love I have for them and the amazing love of God will draw them to Himself so we can spend eternity together in Heaven."Jackie was married in 1972 to Larry Ray Gossett for 47 years. They had four boys Johnny Ray Gossett, Wesley Wayne Gossett, Aaron Coberley and Troy Dunbar; four grandsons James, Seth, Johnny Jr. and Michael and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at Merced Cowboy Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Please share your sweet memories at www.AllenMortuary.com Funeral Home Allen Mortuary & Crematory

247 N Broadway

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 634-5829 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close