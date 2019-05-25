Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ted Mayr Funeral Home 3150 Loma Vista Road Ventura , CA 93003 (805)-643-9977 Memorial service 2:00 PM Santa Barbara Community Church 1002 Cieneguitas Rd Santa Barbara , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Twining Mueller

7/27/1935 - 4/15/2019

Jacqueline Twining Mueller passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father after an eight-week battle with cancer, on Monday, April 15, 2019, with several of her children by her side and the host of heaven surely welcoming her.

Born during the Great Depression in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, on July 27, 1935, Jacqueline grew up in the country as the fourth of five children living on a goat dairy farm and whose father, Jacob Rush Twining, was a respected builder, and mother, Ellen Marie Brackmann Twining, a devoted mother and homemaker. As a young girl, Jacqueline was involved in 4-H and preferred caring for the animals on their small farm to any chores indoors. At age 11, she caught the eye of a young boy her age, Alfred Gustav Mueller, who loved her from that time on and would help her on her farm just to be near her. It would take her years to realize she loved him as more than "just a friend", and they were married at age 23 in Changewater, NJ. She then left her beloved horse, "Lightning", and her job as a telephone operator, as Alfred had already joined the U.S. Air Force and quickly moved his new bride with him to Merced, California, where he was stationed at Castle Air Force Base.

Thus began a wonderful life of travel and adventure as a military family, living in California, Colorado, Maine, Virginia, Arizona, Maryland, and two of their favorites, Belgium and Hawaii. Along the way, they were blessed with five children, and Jacqueline loved and cared for her family in a myriad of ways, making many of their clothes, being a Girl Scout and Bluebirds leader, helping with Boy Scouts, sewing great costumes, taking them to their games and meets, and keeping the home fires burning even when Alfred served his country in Thailand for a year, unaccompanied, during the Vietnam War. She also served the other military families by volunteering at the Family Services Center whenever they moved to a new location. She loved to gather the wives and hold weekly craft circles when she could, as she enjoyed crocheting and needlework, but mostly the company of other women. A highlight which Jacqueline always treasured was the opportunity during their four years in Belgium to camp and drive through the neighboring countries, visiting scores of historical sites, castles, cities and hamlets, meeting German relatives for the first time, and experiencing with the whole family the important recent and living history all around them. She loved meeting and becoming friends with people of various nationalities, languages and cultures.

Before retiring in Merced, CA after 33 years of military life, Jacqueline made more than 13 houses a "home" for her family, and helped to give her children an amazing childhood full of love and security. She kept thinking they would retire "after the next move" and settle down with some animals and a bit of land, but as Alfred kept making rank and became a career military man, she sacrificed her dreams for the good of the family, and in the end was thankful for all they had experienced.

Once they retired, Jacqueline volunteered for various organizations in the community, often with Alfred, such as the Youth Accountability Board (YAB), Friends of the Library, the USO, and various animal rescue operations. She and Alfred were also involved in the Chiefs' Group, keeping up their military ties.

They continued to be as hospitable as ever, welcoming all their kids' friends, and eventually many grandchildren, into their home regularly. Reunions with the extended family at Pajaro Dunes, Monterey and Pismo Beach were highlights of these later years (including a beautiful 50-year anniversary renewal of their vows on the beach at Pajaro Dunes), as were many extended weekends and summer trips to the Merced home, where the family enjoyed tubing down Bear Creek, full days in the pool, barbecues, board games, and grandkids piled onto the living room floor for epic sleepovers, followed by Grandma's famous crêpes in the morning. Jacqueline was known for her warmth, her welcoming heart, her easy-going nature, and her love for her family.

In 1990, Jacqueline, who had always believed in God, said she finally understood that Jesus gave his life for her, and she accepted his gift of salvation, putting her trust in him. She was baptized at Lake Yosemite in Merced that year and began to get involved with Yosemite Church, and later, Connections, First Church of God, and a small house church she loved, led by her beloved pastor John Parker. Three years after losing her husband of 53 years and best friend, Alfred, she left the Merced homestead and moved in with her daughter Jalene and family in Santa Barbara in 2015, where she made friends and loved worshiping at Santa Barbara Community Church.

Sixteen months ago, there came a twist no one expected, and Jacqueline ended up caring for her youngest son Aaron who suffered a brain injury from a cycling accident in late 2017. She selflessly followed him to every hospital and rehab facility in every city where he was treated, living nearby with her various children and encouraging him toward his recovery, being his biggest, most consistent cheerleader. She was contagiously optimistic about his progress as she watched him go from a coma to speaking and writing, and eventually to walking with a walker, riding a recumbent tricycle, and regaining his wonderful sense of humor. It would be one of her final joys to care for Aaron through this trial, as she stayed by his side faithfully right up to the last two months of her life, telling anyone who would listen about her amazing son. Jacqueline was a proud mom and so thankful to be a part of his story.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her first grandson Gregory, her son-in-law Bill Shadel, and by her husband Alfred. She is survived by her five children, Mark (Janet) of San Antonio, TX, Jalene (Vijay Jayaraman) of Santa Barbara, CA, Karen (Jim Asselin) of Sunnyvale, CA, Aaron (Rina) of Oceanside, CA, and Gwendolyn of Tualatin, OR; and by her thirteen grandchildren, Katie, Miranda, Sarah, Remi, Savannah, Talisa, James (Becky), Ellen, Zechariah, Cyrus, Larry, Thomas, Erin; and her great-grandson Claytin.

A memorial service to honor Jacqueline will be held on June 1st at 2pm at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your local animal rescue organization, , or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara (

Correspondence/questions can be directed to any of Jacqueline's children, or c/o Jalene Jayaraman: 270 Coronado Dr., Goleta CA 93117, or

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to

www.cvobituaries.com



