Jai Evans Simmons, born Judith Elizabeth Simmons on 24 June 1951 in Topeka Kansas, to loving parents Ruth and Harry Simmons, passed from this world into God's kingdom on April 17, 2019 at 1.05pm in Missoula, Montana. Holding hands with her adoring daughters Sarah and Emily Simmons; she is also survived by her grandsons, Owen Harry and Marcus Troise of Melbourne Australia, her sister and brother-in-law Gwyneth and Mitch Ferm of Missoula, Montana, and sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Mark Tuttle of Merced, California.

Mama Jai made friends wherever she went, and she will be remembered fondly by those who knew her, whether it was for a day or a lifetime. She will live in the hearts of her extended family, church family, and many friends. Jai spent her life being an ambassador for God's love, teaching her daughters to have faith in miracles and to show kindness and compassion above all else. She led a whimsical life, full of travels, adventure and finding joy where others might only see chaos. She loved the ocean, camping, animals, children, country music, and a good scotch whisky. Mama Jai has left her body but her spirit and legacy will live on evernow. She will be remembered for many things on this earth, but most of all she will be remembered as a servant of the lord and a mother who knew how to love unconditionally.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation in Jai's name to either Habitat for Humanity or NAMI in California or Montana.

