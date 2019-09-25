Jaime Ferreira
Aug 16, 1958 - Sept 16, 2019
Jaime Ferreira was born in Tejaro, Mexico on August 16, 1958 to Jesus Ferreira and Celia Avalos. He passed away in Stockton on September 16, 2019, at the age of 61.
Jaime is survived by his wife, Ruth Ferreira, his children: Jose, Celia, Jaime Jr., and Daniel; his parents Jesus and Celia Ferreira; siblings Jesus, Benito, Francisco, Elvira, Celia, Maria, Emiliano, and numerous grandchildren and friends. Jaime was dearly loved by his family and friends.
Visitation for Jaime will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM, followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 459 W. 21st Street in Merced. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Merced, followed by interment at Merced Cemetery District.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 25, 2019