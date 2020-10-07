James Areias
July 25, 1928 - Sept 30, 2020
Loving Husband, Father, Grand-Father, Great-Grandfather & Friend.
James Areias was Born in Volta, CA. on July 25, 1928 to Jess & Genevieve Areias. Jimmy passed away September 30, 2020 surrounded by his Family. James attended Volta Elementary School, L.B. Elementary & L.B. High School.
James entered the dairy business with his Dad at age of 18 until he joined the U.S.Air Force in January 1952. He returned to Los Banos and the dairy business in January 1956 with his brothers John, Jess & Larry. In 1960 he moved his family and dairy business to 13621 W. Henry Miller Rd. where he was a member of Los Banos Dairyman's for 30 years until he retired to the life with his horses & buggy. This was his great joy.
Jim was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Society & president for 8 years, he was a past president of Native Sons and a member for over 70 years. A member of I.C.F. Los Banos, Madonna del Carmine, K.C.'s , a driver for cancer patient for many years and a volunteer at New Bethany for 20 years.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Jess & Genevieve Areias, Brothers Frank, Jess, Jr., Larry & John, Sisters Mayme Souza, Lena Cassinerio, Son in law-Bruce Eads and his Aunt & Uncle who raised him for 10 years A.F & Guilhemino Mello.
He is survived by his wife Dolores of 68 years, his children James Areias Jr (Janice), Cynthia Arambel (Daniel), Dennis Areias (Kirsten) & Julie Areias. 12 Grandchildren & 20 Great Grandchildren, 2 Sisters Irene Mello and Florence Bon and many very loving nieces & nephews
We especially want to Thank All the amazing caretakers that made his last few months bearable by their Love, Kindness & Dedication.
Visitation & Rosary will be held at Whitehurst Chapel Tuesday, October 6th from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm., Mass at St Joseph Catholic Church October 7th at 10:30am. (please bring your own chairs as this will be an outside service) and Burial at Los Banos Cemetery.
Donations to New Bethany at 1441 Berkeley Dr. Los Banos, O.L.F. School, 1625 Center Ave. Los Banos, St. Joseph Catholic Church 1621 Center Ave, Los Banos, or charity of your choice
. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos. www.cvobituaries.com