James Barkman
December 18th, 1937- March 7th,2020
James Barkman, born in Hillsboro, KS in December 18,1937. Jim and his son Clinton ran a business, Barkman Construction Company, building quality homes in Winton/Merced areas. Surviving Jim are Margaret, his wife of 55 years, his children; Chris and his wife Minda, Colleen Heal, Clinton and his wife Trish, and Casey and his wife Laquita. Jim leaves 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Jim lived a full and productive life of 82 years. He died March 7, 2020.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020