James Anthony Correia
05/13/1951 - 09/21/2019
James Anthony Correia passed away on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 in Modesto, California, due to lung cancer at the age of 68. Jim was born on May 13, 1951, in Los Banos, California, to Anthony and Tillie. He was the second of three children.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and music. As a drummer, he formed his first band in Jr. High with friends, and played with various bands through High School. Later he performed with Santa Fe Grade and was a founding member of Modesto's own Johnny Rocket & the Thrust, where he added vocals to his skillset.
Seaman Correia served in the U S Navy from 1969 to 1971. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed on the USS Wexford County moving equipment and personnel along the Mekong Delta.
He enjoyed his jobs with Producers Milk, Langendorf Bread, and most of all, Sierra Beverage. Jim also worked for the City of Modesto for 16 years in various positions.
Jim is survived by his wife Wendy, sons Philip & Steven DiTommaso, daughter Carissa, his parents, sisters Terri Haugom & Debbie Gomes, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name to the or the are appreciated.
Friends and family are invited to attend a service on October 16, 2019 at 11:30am at the Los Banos Cemetery, 16575 S. Center Av. Los Banos, CA. A celebration of Jim's life will follow the service at Espanas Restaurant, 1460 E. Pacheco Blvd. Los Banos, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 11, 2019