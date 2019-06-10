Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James DeBolt

June 21, 1979 - May 23, 2019

James Thaddeus DeBolt, 39 years old, of Atwater California passed away May 23rd, 2019 in Merced California. Jimmy graduated high school in 1997 from Atwater High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale DeBolt.

Jimmy was known by all for his huge heart and love for others. He was generous, caring and could always be counted on for a hug and a smile when needed.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy, step-children Heavon, Kassie, Jacob and William, his mother, Karen DeBolt of Atwater, older sisters Linna Hunt and her husband Gary of Visalia, Ca. & Christine Roberts of Atwater, older brother Ken Roberts and his wife Bobbi Jo of Des Moines, Iowa as well as a multitude of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The memorial was held privately at his mother's home and was attended by family and close friends who shared stories of love and remembrance for this remarkable young man taken too soon.

