James Francis EpplerAug 30, 1935 - Oct 9, 2020James Eppler was born on August 30, 1935 and passed away at age 85 on October 9, 2020.James was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma where he lived for 11 years before moving. He was a resident of Catheys Valley, California for 40 years. James was a teacher for over 40 years and coached boys' basketball for many years. He was a volunteer Fire Fighter for 20 years and served in the United States Army.James is survived by his children Victoria Martin and Bradley Eppler; brother William Eppler and sisters Patricia Smith and Freda Hanson.He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Katherine Eppler.Interment will be held privately. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a Jim Eppler Memorial Scholarship has been made in his honor, please consider making a donation to Golden Valley High School 2121 East Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341.