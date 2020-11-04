1/1
James Eppler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Francis Eppler
Aug 30, 1935 - Oct 9, 2020
James Eppler was born on August 30, 1935 and passed away at age 85 on October 9, 2020.
James was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma where he lived for 11 years before moving. He was a resident of Catheys Valley, California for 40 years. James was a teacher for over 40 years and coached boys' basketball for many years. He was a volunteer Fire Fighter for 20 years and served in the United States Army.
James is survived by his children Victoria Martin and Bradley Eppler; brother William Eppler and sisters Patricia Smith and Freda Hanson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Katherine Eppler.
Interment will be held privately. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a Jim Eppler Memorial Scholarship has been made in his honor, please consider making a donation to Golden Valley High School 2121 East Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved