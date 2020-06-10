James HigginsAugust 17, 1932 - June 4, 2020Jim Higgins was born in Hallwood, CA (near Marysville). After graduating from high school, he attended UC Berkley. His education was interrupted briefly by the U.S. Army. He served two years stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. He returned to Berkeley and received a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He accepted a teaching position with the Merced Union High School District in 1956. He transferred to Atwater High School in 1958 when the school opened. While teaching at Atwater High he accepted a sabbatical and earned a master's degree in mathematics at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. He taught 40 years in the Merced Union High School District. He married his wife, Barbara in 1962. Together, they had one son, James Higgins, Jr.Jim was an avid sports enthusiast (go Dodgers), and he enjoyed playing duplicate bridge as often as possible after his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his son, James, Jr., his daughter-in-law, Athena Higgins, and two grandsons, Phillip and Jake Higgins.Services will be private due to the pandemic, but the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be sent in Jim's memory to:Central Presbyterian Church1920 Canal StMerced, CA 95340