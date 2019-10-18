Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hill. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Luke's Anglican Church 435 W 21st. Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

James O.A. Hill

February 22,1944-October 9,2019

Jim passed peacefully from this life on October 9,2019 with his wife Kathy by his side. Jim was born in Burbank, CA to Alvah and Evelyn(Comfort) Hill. As an AirForce Brat he grew up around the world in such places as the Philipines, Japan, and Hawaii. He enlisted ith the Air Force in 1962. While in the Air Force he was stationed in various stateside bases and also spent time in Thailand and Spain.

Jim and Kathy were married in 1969 at Selfridge AFB, Michigan and were married for 50 years. Jim retired from the Air Force in 1984 staying in Atwater CA. to raised his children. He had a second career as a driver for Via Adventurers for 25 years. After his second retirement he and Kathy traveled. While living in Atwater Jim was very active in his church and the Castle-Atwater Kiwanis serving as president twice.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Alvah, mother, Evelyn (Comfort), Sisters, Bette Louise Sitar, Virginia Laviner, niece Betty Anne,and Great niece Kathy. He leaves behind his wife Katherine, son John (Kiese), daughter Reata, grandchildren, Eden and Alexander and sister, Ann Marie Harrel.

We give a heartful thank you to the Care Givers at Pacifica Senior Living Memory Care who cared for Jim during his last days.

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 435 W 21st. Street, Merced Ca. on October 19th at 2:00. Internment will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary on Monday, Oct. 21st .

In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Research would be welcomed.

