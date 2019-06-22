Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

James Arthur Holmes

Dec 20, 1939 -

June 12, 2019

James Holmes 79, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on Dec 20, 1939 to Harry and Edith Holmes. Jim graduated from Dos Palos high school and spent two years in the Air Force. He worked at Beacon and Foster Farms before he made his career in the tire industry as a business owner.

Jim is survived by his wife Faye of 19 years, brother John, son Jonathan, three nephews, two nieces, six step children, 12 grandchildren and twenty great grand children.

Jim loved traveling to Monterey, Lake Tahoe and taking cruises. The 49ers were his favorite football team plus he loved Nascar. He got great joy showing his collections of die cast cars and 49er memorabilia. He also loved car shows in which you could

often find his 1960 Chevy pickup and liked playing golf. There was no truer love in his life than the love he shared with his wife Faye. The love between them was truly a love story. Jim never met a stranger and was truly a people person always ready to chat at the drop of a hat. Family and friends meant everything to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on June 28th at Wilson Funeral Home in Atwater

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . A special thank you to Bristol Hospice and Wilson Funeral Home for their support during this difficult time.

www.cvobituaries.com





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.