James E. Leoni
Sept 17, 1951 - May 24, 2019
James (Jim) Leoni, 67, of Chowchilla, passed away in Fresno. Jim was born in Madera, and raised in Chowchilla.
In 1962, Jim and his family moved to Salinas. He attended and graduated from North Salinas High School, Class of 1969. The same year, he married Carole Fry. They had two children, William (Bill) Leoni and Tanya (Leoni) Schwartz. In 1988, he moved his family to Chowchilla to be closer to his parents. Jim was a Laborer with the Laborers Union. He loved working in construction and different jobs.
In 1991, Jim met his companion, Deanna Dibler and her daughters, Ashlee and Jessica Pickering, whom he resided with until his death.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Leoni. He is survived by his children, Bill Leoni and Tanya (Leoni) Schwartz, 3 grandchildren: Candace Schwartz, Emily (Amador) Garcia, and Brandon Schwartz, 7 great-grandchildren: Santos, Olivia, Emiray, Cash, Elias, Eleanor, and Ryah.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 22, 2019 at the Veterans Park in Chowchilla at 1:00 PM
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 12, 2019