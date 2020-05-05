James Lewis LynnMay 3, 1933 - April 25, 2020James Lewis Lynn was born in Rosebud, Arkansas and moved to Calfornia with his family as a young boy. He lived in Merced until 2012 when he relocated to Pleasanton, CA.He served in the USAF as a crewchief during the Korean War. Upon returning to Merced after the war, he served in the Merced police reserves. Later, he became a social worker where he rescued children from abusive homes, helped people with money management and was a pioneer in the foster adoption movement.He loved fishing and horses.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine, his sister Betty Bettis of Atwater, Tom Lynn of Bonnie Lake, Washington and his children Renea Delahoussaye of Fort Collins, Colorado, Janine Winchester of Loveland, Colorado and Frank Lynn of Pleasanton, and five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.