JAMES STEPHEN McCARTHY
SEPTEMBER 22, 1937 – APRIL 19, 2020
James was born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 22, 1937 to John J. and Eleanor R. McCarthy. He passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 and was stationed in England where he met and married the love of his life of over 62 years, Dorothy J. McCarthy (Page). They traveled to Kansas, New Mexico and settled in California where he retired after 28 years of being an air traffic controller. He also had a second retirement from Foster Farm's after 23 years of being a security officer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. McCarthy and son, Darryl J. McCarthy. He is survived by his four children, Karen E. Jones (Duane), Rory M. McCarthy (Olivia), Donna M. Whittaker (Steve) and Cheryl A. Lopez (Robert). Many Loving Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. We would like to say a special "Thank You and Love You" to his two grandson's Nicholas J. McCarthy and Alex F. Lopez, for always taking such great care of your "Papa".
He was a loving, caring and always supportive father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his younger years he played basketball. He was an avid bowler and golfer for many years. In his retirement he enjoyed meeting up with his retiree buddies for a round of golf. He enjoyed gambling and taking trips to Las Vegas. His smile was contagious and his bright blue eyes always lite up a room. You will be truly missed, until we meet again, we will keep your memory alive in our hearts.
Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private service held on Friday, May 1st at Wilson's Funeral Chapel and a private graveside burial will follow. We intend to have a Military Honor's Service at a later time and arrangements will be posted at that time.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 30, 2020