James Robert Miller
May 25, 1942 - Aug 14, 2019
James Robert Miller passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in Mesa, AZ on May 25, 1942 and was raised and grew up in Merced County. James worked as a Diesel Mechanic all of his life, starting with Del Monte Corporation and Bright's Nursery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Margret Miller, two sisters: Mary H. Miller and Dorothy Westgate, and one son, Robby Miller. He is survived by his two daughters: Mary Bhogel and Natalie D. Miller; grandchildren, Austin Bhogel, Meena, Serrina, and Rani Bhogel, all of Atwater, and Bethany Miller of Fresno.
Graveside Services for Mr. Miller will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 4, 2019