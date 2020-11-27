1/1
James Peggins Sr.
1934 - 2020
James Peggins Sr.
December 19, 1934 - November 13, 2020
Atwater, California - James Peggins, Sr. was born on December 19, 1934 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Johnie and Mary Kate (Dixie) Peggins in Dallas County, Alabama.
James Sr. passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento early Friday, November 13, 2020. He was 85.
James Sr. grew up in the Methodist faith but converted to Roman Catholicism after he married his lifelong sweetheart, the late Mary Lee (Maylee) Shanklin on September 10, 1953.
James Sr. was a graduate of Wenonah High School and Booker T. Washington Business College in Birmingham, Alabama. James Sr. completed his tour of duty in the US Army with an honorable discharge in 1956. He then transferred to US Air Force Reserve. James Sr. retired from the VA Hospital as Chief of Medical Administration in December 1989 after 35 years.
James Sr. leaves to cherish his memory seven children, 16 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, Sister, Brothers in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family-friends, friends and loved ones.
Due to the pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a memorial service or celebration-of-life gathering.
Committal Service for James and Mary will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California



Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

November 25, 2020
Mr Peggins was a witty and great Fatherly man .He will be Missed.Wayne And I loved him and Maylee.Sorry for Our loss.
Kimberly Carden
Friend
November 27, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
