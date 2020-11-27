James Peggins Sr.December 19, 1934 - November 13, 2020Atwater, California - James Peggins, Sr. was born on December 19, 1934 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Johnie and Mary Kate (Dixie) Peggins in Dallas County, Alabama.James Sr. passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento early Friday, November 13, 2020. He was 85.James Sr. grew up in the Methodist faith but converted to Roman Catholicism after he married his lifelong sweetheart, the late Mary Lee (Maylee) Shanklin on September 10, 1953.James Sr. was a graduate of Wenonah High School and Booker T. Washington Business College in Birmingham, Alabama. James Sr. completed his tour of duty in the US Army with an honorable discharge in 1956. He then transferred to US Air Force Reserve. James Sr. retired from the VA Hospital as Chief of Medical Administration in December 1989 after 35 years.James Sr. leaves to cherish his memory seven children, 16 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, Sister, Brothers in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family-friends, friends and loved ones.Due to the pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a memorial service or celebration-of-life gathering.Committal Service for James and Mary will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California