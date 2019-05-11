Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



June 15, 1945 - April 24, 2019

James R. Villella, Jr. passed away on April 24, 2019. He was born to James R. Villella, Sr. and Jean L. Filippelli in Mansfield, Ohio, on June 15, 1945. He was in the Army for 6 years and spent time singing in clubs for the troops. He had a great sense of humor, loved watching sci-fi, old musicals, spending time with his family, fishing and playing baseball with his father.

Jimmy was predeceased by his beloved parents. He is survived by his sons, Don J. Villella and James M. Villella, both of Vallejo, CA; his sisters, KarynVillella Schaefer of San Antonio, TX, and Sandy Villella Stancato of Massillon, OH; his grandchildren,Niccolo Villella, 21, Alessandra Villella, 24, and a great-grandchild, Dallis Edwards, all of Vallejo, CA. Jimmy leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per his wishes, Jimmy's ashes will be spread by his close cousin Jim M. Filipeli of Bend, OR. near his favorite fishing spot in Merced.

James R. Villella, Jr.June 15, 1945 - April 24, 2019James R. Villella, Jr. passed away on April 24, 2019. He was born to James R. Villella, Sr. and Jean L. Filippelli in Mansfield, Ohio, on June 15, 1945. He was in the Army for 6 years and spent time singing in clubs for the troops. He had a great sense of humor, loved watching sci-fi, old musicals, spending time with his family, fishing and playing baseball with his father.Jimmy was predeceased by his beloved parents. He is survived by his sons, Don J. Villella and James M. Villella, both of Vallejo, CA; his sisters, KarynVillella Schaefer of San Antonio, TX, and Sandy Villella Stancato of Massillon, OH; his grandchildren,Niccolo Villella, 21, Alessandra Villella, 24, and a great-grandchild, Dallis Edwards, all of Vallejo, CA. Jimmy leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.Per his wishes, Jimmy's ashes will be spread by his close cousin Jim M. Filipeli of Bend, OR. near his favorite fishing spot in Merced. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 11, 2019

