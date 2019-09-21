James L Tigler
September 24, 1939 - September 14, 2019
James (Jim) Lynwood Tigler was born on September 24, 1939 in York, South Carolina, the 5th of six children. He passed away at the VA Hospital in Fresno, California with his wife and children by his side on September 14, 2019.
James retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Air Force after serving over 23 years of service. After retiring from the Air Force he continued to work on Castle Air Force Base as a civilian. When Castle AFB closed down he went to work for Product Development Company (PDC).
James received Air Force Commendation Medals from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Lindsay Air Station, Germany, and Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan; along with many other medals, citations, and ribbons.
James is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Ruby Tigler, children; Adrienne Tigler Millan of Merced, Derrick Tigler, and Eric (Aimee) Tigler of Clovis, grandchildren; Keenan Warren, Miguel Millan, Isaiah Tigler, Alyssa Tigler, and Gavin Tigler, great grandchildren (Genevieve Millan and Sage Warren), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends on the East Coast.
Friends and family are invited to the Celebration of Life at 10am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Evergreen Christian Center in Winton, CA, with a public viewing at 9am. A viewing will also be held from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 21, 2019