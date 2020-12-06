James TolladayAugust 7, 1931 - November 19, 2020Fresno, California - On November 19, 2020, James Warren Tolladay passed away peacefully in Fresno, California at the age of 89.James (Jim) was born on August 7, 1931 in Madera, California to Ted and Gladys Tolladay. Jim grew up in Madera, graduated from Madera High School, and earned his degree in Civil Engineering from Fresno State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Clarice Bain, in 1952.Active in ROTC in high school, Jim entered the United States Air Force as an officer. He and Clarice were stationed for 2 years at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, where Jim served as an Instrumentation Engineer, participated on the Air Force pistol team, and rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant.Upon leaving the service, Jim and his young family moved to Atwater and eventually to Merced, California. Jim had a long and successful career as a Civil Engineer, rising from employee to owner of a local firm over a 40 year time frame. Jim was instrumental in the development of subdivisions, shopping centers, commercial buildings, and schools in addition to many drinking water wells, wastewater treatment facilities and more throughout Central California. He did work for numerous private sector and public agencies and was responsible for the signing of hundreds of topographic surveys, parcel maps, record of surveys, and subdivision maps over the course of his career.Upon his retirement, Jim was a sought after community leader, serving with Habitat For Humanity and County Bank. He especially enjoyed his work with the Salvation Army, where he served for many years as a board member and chairman. Jim was an active member of the Merced United Methodist Church for over 50 years, filling many offices and capacities.Jim enjoyed traveling many places around the world with Clarice. They visited Europe and Africa and spent many winter holidays in Hawaii. Jim loved the outdoors, skiing, and hunting with family. He enjoyed the many friends he made over the years while trap and skeet shooting. He was known and loved for his delightful sense of humor, and he made every activity fun. Jim was never known to turn down an offer of dessert!Jim truly lived a life of service to his family, his community, and his Lord. He was kind, funny, smart, quietly driven, strong in his faith and incredibly loving. His optimism and positivity never wavered, and he always found something to be grateful for even in challenging times. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and dedicated grandfather. He loved his family well and will be deeply, dearly missed.Jim was preceded in death by his son, Mark. He is survived by his cherished wife, Clarice, daughters and sons-in-law Lisa and Pat Coyle, Jamie and Mike Buettner, Karen and Dave Heinrichs, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Salvation Army, Merced Corps, PO Box 191, Merced, CA 95341.