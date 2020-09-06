James Ronnold WashingtonMay 26, 1948 - Aug 20, 2020In loving memory, resident of Merced, CA, James Ronnold Washington, 72, passed away on August 20, 2020. Mr Washington was born May 27, 1948 in Oakland, California to Ruth Slaton and James Washington.He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his eldest sister Angela Jones, and is survived by his siblings Kenneth Slaton, Arnette Butler and Yvette Butler-Yeboah.At his request, he will be laid to rest amongst family at the Merced Cemetery District.