James Washington
1948 - 2020
James Ronnold Washington
May 26, 1948 - Aug 20, 2020
In loving memory, resident of Merced, CA, James Ronnold Washington, 72, passed away on August 20, 2020. Mr Washington was born May 27, 1948 in Oakland, California to Ruth Slaton and James Washington.
He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his eldest sister Angela Jones, and is survived by his siblings Kenneth Slaton, Arnette Butler and Yvette Butler-Yeboah.
At his request, he will be laid to rest amongst family at the Merced Cemetery District.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
