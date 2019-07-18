Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Buffuna. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Mainini Ranch Highway 1 San Luis Obispo , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



September 24, 1937 - June 18, 2019

On June 18, 2019, Jane Mainini Buffuna of San Luis Obispo, California passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Her loving husband, William "Bill" Buffuna preceded her in death in November, 2018. Janie (as she preferred to be called) was the only child of Anna and Angelo Mainini and was born on September 24, 1937 in San Luis Obispo. Janie grew up on the family ranch in Cayucos and attended Coast Union High School and then UC Santa Barbara.

Janie lived much of her adult life in Los Banos, California where she raised her children and worked as a bookkeeper for Los Banos Lumber for many years until her retirement when she returned to the San Luis Obispo area.

Janie loved to cook and bake and her co-workers, neighbors and family looked forward to receiving her baked goods throughout the year and especially during the holidays. Jane was also a loving grandmother and found great joy in following and sharing her grandchildren's accomplishments.

Janie is survived by her daughters, Norleen Swanson Bounds and Mary Swanson Kermode and their spouses as well as her two grandchildren, Jason Bounds and Julia Bounds. She is also survived by her step-children, Pauline Lawrence and Frank Buffuna and their families.

A Celebration of Life to celebrate both Janie and Bill's lives will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at the Mainini Ranch on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

Janie's family would like to thank her cousin, Lori Gill and Lori's husband, Craig, for all of their support during her illness.

