Jane Duran Gonzales
Aug 30, 1937 - July 7, 2019
Jane Duran Gonzales was born in Dixon, New Mexico on August 30, 1937 to Bernabe and Genoveba Duran. She passed away in Merced, CA on July 7, 2019, at the age of 81.
Jane was a Supervisor for a pharmaceutical manufacturing company for 15 years. Jane loved spending time with her family, and especially loved having her grandchildren come visit. She also loved to cook for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Daniel Ramirez, sister Nora Adame, and brothers Mike, Delfino, and Joe Duran. She is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Melva Marin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary for Jane will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 16, 2019