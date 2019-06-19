Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Choma-Boyle. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church 1635 Shaffer Road Atwater , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church Burial Following Services Merced District Cemetery Merced, , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 28, 1950. She passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on June 14, 2019. Jan was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandma and an active member of her church community.

Janet graduated from Miami of Ohio University Cum Laude (Phi Beta Kappa) with a French major. She earned a Master's in English with an emphasis in Teaching of Composition from California State University, Stanislaus in 1989. Jan taught all levels of students from elementary school to university level and took teaching very seriously, holding high standards for her students. She was truly an intellectual.

In 1985, along with Helen Wajdak and Elizabeth Wallace, she founded St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Christian Church, now of Atwater, CA. She loved her church community, gardening, traveling and she also loved when she and her husband could spend time with family, watching her grandkids grow up.

Janet's parents are John Choma (deceased) and Marie Choma of Parma Ohio. She is also survived by her sister Christine Rosenow (Robert), her brother John Choma (Gloria), 5 nieces and 3 nephews. As she always said, the jewels in her crown were her three daughters Amy Verrinder (Jason), Kate de Ayora (Adam Darroch) and Nicole. She was a proud grandma to 5 grandchildren: Samantha, Ilias, Selma, Ali and Andrew. She is survived by her loving husband Mike Boyle, who she was so thankful to have in her life.

Jan asked that we tell her family, friends and community members that they were so important to her during her 44 years in Merced.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-9 pm and a funeral service on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10am. Both services will be at St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church 1635 Shaffer Road Atwater, CA.

Burial to follow at Merced District Cemetery in Merced, CA.

