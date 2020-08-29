Demaree, JanetApril 30, 1937- August 23, 2020Janet Carolyn Demaree, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by those who love her.Janet is survived by her husband, Loyd Demaree; her two sons, Robert and Steven Patterson; daughters in law Linda, Kim and Kay; her grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Steven, Jason and Amanda Patterson; her great-grandson, Kaiden and another great-grandson on the way, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Don and Ines, and her older brother Ron Redenbaugh.Janet was born April 30, 1937. As a child she moved many times. Before the age of 15 she had lived in Bellingham, WA, Tacoma and Kirkland, WA, and Gervais, OR. Eventually, her family moved back to Bellingham, WA where she attended Bellingham High School. In 1956, Janet moved to San Jose and worked for Western Union. On October 22, 1957 and September 5, 1959 she welcomed her sons into the world and became a mother. Janet married her husband Loyd Demaree on June 23, 1968. In 1997, when she retired from a computer chip manufacturing company in Silicon Valley, they moved to Merced, CA to be closer to their grandchildren. Although Janet was retired and enjoyed being a full time grandparent, she needed to be active. She went back to work for several more years for a bail bondsman here in town.Janet truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family, traveling, serving as an active member, and president of the Merced Senior Citizen Club, and crocheting. She was a strong and stubbornly independent woman with a heart of gold; unbelievably giving and kind to everyone she encountered. Janet was an amazing mother and grandmother and her legacy continues through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will forever be missed and cherished in our hearts.Due to the current pandemic there will not be a public service. The family will gather to lay her to rest on Sept. 11, 2020. Flowers and condolences can be sent to: The San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery32053 West McCabe RoadSanta Nella, CA 95322