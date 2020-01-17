Janet Nicole Machado
August 13, 1964 - December 15, 2019
Janet Nicole Machado was born on August 13, 1964 in Los Banos and passed away December 15, 2019.
Janet was the youngest of six siblings. Janet was a loving and giving person who enjoyed cooking, crafts, decorating, sports and concerts. Janet was a huge animal lover and advocate. Janet enjoyed working in Accounting.
Janet is preceded in death by her father Frank T. Souza, brother Bernerd Souza and sister Barbara Souza. Janet is survived by her mother Belmira Souza, sisters Norma Sheets, Michelle Souza and brother Douglas Souza; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
We will miss Janet forever and may God bless her.
Memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 1516 Center Ave. Los Banos on January 24th at 12:30. Rosary will be at 12:00 noon before mass.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 17, 2020