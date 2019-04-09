Janet Gail Owen
September 01, 1946 - December 14, 2018
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Janet Gail Owen, nee Smith on December 14th, 2018. Janet is survived by her stepson, Richard E. Owen and her stepdaughter, Shawn Roloff. Janet was a dedicated educator who taught in Merced City School District for 34 years. Her truest passions in life were her husband, Steven E. Owen, her students, her cats, and the 49ers; not always in that order. Janet spent her life serving the children of Merced as a beloved teacher to many in this community. Until the day she died, she just wanted to get back into a classroom and teach. There will be an online memorial page set-up for friends, family and former students to recount the joy that Jan brought to our lives.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 9, 2019