Janette Elaine Halifax Weskamp

Janette Elaine Halifax Weskamp passed away peacefully at the age of 77 with all her children and devoted husband by her side. On March 9th she suffered a stroke at her Prairie Village, KS, residence and passed away on March 10th, 2019, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Janette Elaine Halifax was born March 16th, 1941, to George & Virginia Halifax in Minden City, Michigan. She shared a very special bond with her twin sister, Janet Halifax Sobczynski. Throughout their years, they continued to amaze their family with sending matching cards and gifts to each other. Janette was family oriented, always making a point to visit family near and far. She always enjoyed attending the Halifax reunion in August. She honored those treasured relationships by remembering special celebrations and sending homemade cards. She was blessed with lots of siblings that she loved dearly, sisters: Janet, Gloria, Karen, Joyce, and Nancy; brothers: James, Mike and Stephen. After graduating from St. Stephens Catholic High School, Port Huron, MI, she enlisted in the Air Force.

While serving in Texas, she went on a special blind date with enlisted officer 2nd Lt. Richard Dale Weskamp. They shared a soda together that led to 56 beautiful years of marriage. Richard and Janette wed on June 30, 1962 in Port Huron, Michigan. Throughout their marriage and Air Force life together, they lived in Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin but it was their home in Atwater, California where lots of memories and children were raised. Together their love and service to each other passed on a legacy of faithfulness and devotion to their family. They were blessed with a family that loves and adores them: Ret. Col Douglas Scott Weskamp (wife, Liana), Kristine Marie Vaughn-Hulbert (husband, Bruce), Marcy Anne Heppner (husband, Mark) & David Richard Weskamp (girlfriend, Cameron) and grandchildren: Lorin Weskamp (fiance Joshua Olford), Jacob Heppner (wife, Kelli), Capt. Brian Weskamp (wife, Leah), Sarah Jan Heppner, Rachel Vaughn-Hulbert, Joshua Weskamp (wife, Katelyn), Hannah Vaughn-Hulbert, Anna Weskamp, Cole Vaughn-Hulbert, Emma Grace Heppner & great granddaughter Lily Weskamp. Richard & Janette enjoyed traveling all over the world and fully enjoyed their retirement together. Janette was a teacher's aide at McSwain Elementary School. She enjoyed poetry, reading, gardening, traveling, babysitting grandkids and making special cards for loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Virginia Halifax, her brother James (1976), her sister Joyce (2005) and two brother-in-laws, Bill Perry and Jim Tilford.

Janette Elaine Weskamp will receive a military funeral service at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS at a later time. The family is suggesting a donation to in her memory instead of flowers. A donation page has been set up: Janette Elaine Weskamp. You may also remember her frequently by dropping change in the Ronald McDonald House Charity box at McDonalds. Both charities were dear to her heart after her granddaughter Emma Grace was treated and housed at both. You will be missed deeply ~ your loving husband Richard and family.

1835 Minnesota Avenue

Kansas City , KS 66102

