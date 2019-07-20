Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice A. Epps

May 15, 1931 - July 15, 2019

Jan Epps, 88 years old passed away on July 15, 2019 in Hughson, Ca. with her family by her side.

Born in Hardwick, Vt. To Hugh Kimball and Helen (Peg) Vosburgh on 5-15-31. She was widowed with 4 children at the age of 28. She worked very hard to complete her degree from Stanislaus State in 1968. She began a long and wonderful teaching career in Atwater at Elmer Wood and then Mitchel Senior Elementary as an Art teacher. She retired from the Atwater School District in 1991.

Jan married Flynn (Winkie) Epps on 12-31-1983. They made their home in Merced. Together they liked to travel and rock hunt. Jan especially loved the ocean and the mountains. She had a passion for reading, gardening, exploring, swimming, casinos and just about any adventure. She passed her love of reading and exploring to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Virginia and brother Marty Elliott. She is survived by her husband Winkie Epps, sister Joyce West, her 4 children, Bill Pratt (Deanna), Mike Pratt (Anna), Laurie Armstrong (Jeff), and Joe Pratt. She also leaves behind her 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Jan's final wishes were to have her ashes scattered at the ocean. Services will be private.

