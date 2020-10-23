Janice Irene BettencourtSept 2, 1937 - Oct 10, 2020Janice was a lifelong resident of Atwater, CA passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Merced CA. She was 83 years old.She was a member of Saint Anthony Church, Atwater and a member of the Young Ladies Institute – Yosemite.She was proceeded death by her Husband Philip J. Bettencourt Sr. Parents, Joe and Irene Machado, Brother Joseph P. Machado, and Grandson Tommy H. Schmidt.She is survived by sons Philip (Julia) Bettencourt Jr., Miles (Debbie) Bettencourt, Lance (Kathy) Bettencourt, Daughter Leneé (Bruce) Pearson all of Atwater CA. She is also survived by her Brother Kenneth S. Machado of Merced, CA, Sister Debra L. Court of Atwater, CA and by 10 grand children and 5 great grand childrenDue to COVID 19 there will be no services held.All arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, Atwater CA.