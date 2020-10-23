1/
Janice I. Bettencourt
1937 - 2020
Janice Irene Bettencourt
Sept 2, 1937 - Oct 10, 2020
Janice was a lifelong resident of Atwater, CA passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Merced CA. She was 83 years old.
She was a member of Saint Anthony Church, Atwater and a member of the Young Ladies Institute – Yosemite.
She was proceeded death by her Husband Philip J. Bettencourt Sr. Parents, Joe and Irene Machado, Brother Joseph P. Machado, and Grandson Tommy H. Schmidt.
She is survived by sons Philip (Julia) Bettencourt Jr., Miles (Debbie) Bettencourt, Lance (Kathy) Bettencourt, Daughter Leneé (Bruce) Pearson all of Atwater CA. She is also survived by her Brother Kenneth S. Machado of Merced, CA, Sister Debra L. Court of Atwater, CA and by 10 grand children and 5 great grand children
Due to COVID 19 there will be no services held.
All arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, Atwater CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
October 22, 2020
Dear family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to the Bettencourt's as they mourn the loss of someone incredibly special to them. Ps.20:1,2
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
