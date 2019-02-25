Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janice M. Lake

January 6, 1944 ~ February 13, 2019

Janice M. Lake, 75, of Atwater CA. and formerly Seattle WA., passed away peacefully back to lords hands on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She will be met in the afterlife by her late Husband Raymond A. DeCouteau; Brothers Richard Hanson, Raymond Hanson; Sister Karen [Hanson] Burns; Nephews Steven Gulbranson, Danny Kemmit; Niece Barbara [Hanson] Haugen.

Born Jan. 6, 1944, in Kief, North Dakota, she was the daughter of Alvina R. [Grosz] Hanson and Oscar Hanson. Janice devoted her life with love for her love of Christ and her family. She was a wonderful homemaker to her four children, husband, and grandchildren along with her fur babies. She enjoyed being out in her front yard taking care of her garden. If Janice wasn't at home you can find her buying out the whole 99 cent store. Shout out to her Farmville neighbors, she loved to feel like she was back home at the farm.

Those left to cherish her memories are Husband Robert W. Lake; Sisters Sharon [Hanson] Kemmit, Alma [Hanson] Brothen, Carol [Hanson] Helland; Sisters-in-Law Ione Hanson, Lorraine Hanson; Four Children Mary A. DeCouteau, Raymond J. DeCouteau (Julie DeCouteau), Michael L. DeCouteau (Tammy DeCouteau), Alvina R. DeCouteau; Grandchildren Brandon L. DeCouteau, Kasey M. DeCouteau (Zane Sonderman). Forever Our Best friend WE LOVE YOU.

Family and friends are invited to attend the services at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA. The visitation will be held Thurs. Feb. 28, 2019 from 3-7pm. The funeral service will be held at 10am Fri. Mar. 1, 2019. Burial to follow at 2pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 W McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





1290 Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close