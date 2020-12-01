1/1
Jared Ray Young
1973 - 2020
Jared Ray Young
August 23, 1973 - November 28, 2020
Eagle Mountain, Utah - Jared Ray Young, 47, passed away peacefully in his home on November 28, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Jared was born August 23, 1973 in Mariposa, California to Jerl Ray and Polly(Zindel) Young.
Jared spent his childhood growing up in Merced, California. A proud moment in his life was when he became an Eagle Scout. After school, he moved to Utah and met the love of his life, Melanie Van Wagenen. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on October 28, 2004. They eventually settled down in Eagle Mountain, Utah. After a few years, his daughter, Maren Jean, joined their family.
Jared loved life and his family. If he wasn't offroading in his Jeep, he was home cooking or grilling for friends and family. Jared was an avid sports fan, just like his mother. They both shared a love for the San Francisco Giants. Jared loved to travel, cruising the oceans for new places to see. One of his favorite places to go to was Disneyland. It was one of his "Happiest Places" here on Earth.
Jared is survived by his wife of 16 years, Melanie (Van Wagenen) Young, his daughter, Maren Jean (10), his father, Jerl Ray Young, and his sister, Jennie Kaye (Joshua) Hatch. He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly (Zindel) Young.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel,1330 East Ira Hodges Scenic Parkway, in Eagle Mountain. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, from 6-8pm at the Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, in American Fork, Utah. We will be celebrating his life in the summer of 2021 for all who would like to attend.
Jared wanted to thank everyone for their love, support and generosity: family, neighbors, friends, coworkers, caregivers, and all that knew him. He will truly be missed.


Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Jared was a great friend and person, gone but never forgotten
Aaron Nutt
Friend
