Jaycee Lynn Willet
May 28, 2004 - Nov 8, 2019
Jaycee Lynn Willet, a sophomore of Pioneer Technical and lifelong resident of Chowchilla, CA died tragically at the tender age of 15 on November 8, 2019.
Jaycee is survived by her parents, Melody (Robinson) and Kevin Willet; brothers Jordan, Jeremy and Steven Willet; grandparents Linda Sue and Robert Robinson, and Wayne Willet; Aunts Sherrie (Robinson) Eidsness and Lisa (Robinson) Barragan; Uncles Dewayne Willet and Walter Ledbetter; nine cousins; and Puppy Gypsy, who would pull her around on her skateboard.
Jaycee was born in Merced CA on May 28, 2004. Jaycee was spunky, sweet, and energetic and a little sister to all her brothers' friends. She loved camping, swimming, or anything outdoors as well as hanging with her friends.
She loved life and put her heart into everything she did. She was loved so much by her family and friends and will be extremely missed.
A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, November 25 at 11:00 at Cornerstone Church in Chowchilla.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel of Chowchilla, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 20, 2019