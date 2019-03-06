JB "Jay" Meadows
Aug 9,1942 - Mar 2, 2019
JB "Jay" Meadows went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years and daughter Wendy (Royce) Studebaker. Also grandchildren, Jayson Bowers, Leah Showen, Rachel Beach and Samantha Meadows and 5 great grandchildren; sisters Patsy (Steve) Chastain, Kathy (Steve) French, Sue (Ted) Pronold. Along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by Mom, Sarah; Dad, Arther; son, Jay; grandson, Kevin; sisters, Aline Alvis and Irene Musilli; brothers, Robert, Dewey and Bobby.
Graveside service will be held at Merced District Cemetery on March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
