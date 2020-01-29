Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Apostolic Tabernacle 2745 East State Highway 140 Merced , CA View Map Interment Following Services Evergreen Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jearlener Walker

April 21, 1928 - January 14, 2020

Jearlener Walker was born to Annie Lee (Paul) and George Brice April 21, 1928 in Athens Louisiana. She was the fourth of seven siblings.

Jearlener was baptized and confessed Christ at an early age she continued her Christian walk at St. Matthews Baptist Church of Merced with her family. She was a charter member and helped with the transition of the present church from Childs Avenue. She participated in ministries at church involving Sunday School Teacher, Missionary Board, The Choir, Bible Study, Prayer Ministries and Choir Director.

Jearlener Brice married Luke Walker at Barnes Chapel of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Louisiana June 3, 1945. They moved to Merced County June 1947 from Houston Texas, with this happy union are six children. Luke and Jearlener had been married for 72 years. All through the years you could see they're union was sweetly special and expressed God in their lives.

Jearlener was a Den Mother of Cub Scout Pack of 96 for four years. She worked as a Teacher Aide at Luther Burbank School. She was the lead singer of the Morning Lights Gospel Group for over 70 years and participated in the San Joaquin Valley Singing Alliance.

The joy of Jearlener Walker's life was her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She was blessed with a gift and loved sharing her voice. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and was a great cook with signature dishes and desserts many enjoyed.

Jearlener was an elegant lady with a special style and had many marvelous hats. No one was a stranger for long with Jearlener, she always had positive words, a warm smile and laughter to share. To know her was to love her. Jearlener passed peacefully with family by her side on January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Annie Brice her brothers RL Brice, Eziel (Tom) Brice and her husband; Luke Walker.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Tabernacle, 2745 East State Highway 140, Merced, California. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced, California.

www.cvobituaries.com





