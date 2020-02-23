Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Send Flowers Obituary



October 13, 1959

Sheila Ann Heffington

March 16, 1961

Sheila Ann Heffington, age 58 and Jeffery Brent Heffington, age 60, residents of Chowchilla, California passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Calaveras County, California.



Sheila was born in Fresno, California to Charles Oliver and Patricia Alvis Oliver and grew up in Chowchilla, California graduating with the Class of 1979 at Chowchilla Union High School. In High School, Sheila was active in her church's youth choir and even traveled to Washington D.C. and Canada to perform. She spent a lot of her time with her family and friends. Sheila was currently Canteen Manager at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla where she has worked for many years. Jeffery was born in Atwater, California to Billy Heffington and Nina Dixon Heffington.



He also grew up in Chowchilla, graduating with the Class of 1978 at Chowchilla Union High School. In High School Jeffery was active in sports, playing football, wrestling and golf and participated in the Future Farmers of America (FFA). Jeff went on to receive his Associates Degree and was a Dental Technician with a career that spanned 40 years most recently with Affordable Dentures where he was a Regional Manager for the company. Sheila and Jeffery had been married 9 years at the time of the tragic accident.



Sheila was preceded in death by her father Charles Oliver, her sister Vickie Long, and granddaughter Vivian Heffington. She is survived by her mother Patricia Bess of Chowchilla, her daughter Desirae Dickinson of Glendale, California, her sons Michael Grover Jr. of Sheridan, Montana and Matthew Grover of Las Vegas, Nevada, her sister Charlotte Chapman and brother-in-law Bruce of Chowchilla, and her brother-in-law James Long of Chowchilla.



Jeffery was preceded in death by his father Billy Heffington and granddaughter Vivian Heffington. He is survived by his mother Nina Heffington of Merced, California, and by his sons Christopher Heffington and his wife Kelsi of Atwater, Joseph Goulart and his wife Cynthia of Chowchilla, and Michael Heffington of Chowchilla. He is the brother of Steven Heffington and his wife Jan and the brother of Jodi Heffington Medrano all of Chowchilla.



Sheila and Jeffery have three grandchildren: Alessandra Goulart, Anthony Goulart, and Giselle Heffington.



A service in Celebration of their lives will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Cornerstone Church of Chowchilla, 208 Fig Tree Road, Chowchilla, California 93610.

