Jeffrey Scott
Jeffrey Scott
April 8, 1961 - July 4, 2020
Jeffrey Dean Scott, 59, of Merced, passed away peacefully at home on July 4th, 2020. Jeff was born in Rapid City, South Dakota to Walter and Freda Scott. Walter later got stationed at Castle Air Force base which moved their family to Atwater where Jeff would attend Atwater High School. He moved on to work at Richwood Meat Co. and later had two children, Jennifer and Richard. Jeff had a true passion for dirt track racing, Harleys, and the San Diego Chargers. Many from the speedway knew him as "Pain in the Neck Jeff". In 2003, he married Joan Trindade-Widick Scott, who he is survived by. Jeff was a very proud and loving father, grandfather, husband, and brother. He found the Lord and kept his faith throughout his challenges in life. Jeff is predeceased by parents Walter and Freda Scott. He is survived by brothers: Jerry Scott and James Scott (Nycole); children: Jennifer Marshall (Zach) and Richard Scott (Whitney); grandchildren: Taylor, Raegan, Colby, and Austin. A viewing will be held at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater on Monday, July 13th at 9:00am. Funeral service will follow at 10:00am for family and close friends.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
09:00 AM
Wilson Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
July 9, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
