Jennie Fierro Martin
Nov 20, 1928 - Sep 21, 2019
Jennie Fierro Martin went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. She was born to Vincente and Juana Fierro in Brawley, California on November 20, 1928.
In the 1940's, the family moved to Merced where she attended school at Merced High. Jennie married the love of her life John Martin and moved to the Bay area where she raised three children and was employed at Hormel and John T Raisin. After retiring she moved back to Merced in 1986.
Jennie was a giving, kind and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed being with her family, playing dominos, dancing and singing with her sisters.
Jennie is preceded in death by her loving husband John Martin Sr., son John Martin Jr., parents Vincente and Juana Fierro as well as her brothers Ernest and Raul Fierro.
She is survived by her daughter Diana Bullard (Paul), son Emilio Martin (Bronya), sisters Annie Garcia, Delia Minor, Dora Minor, brother Vincent Fierro along with 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A vigil service with rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church located at 671 E Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 28, 2019