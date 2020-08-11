Jennie Viola Rupell NewellJanuary 24, 1937 - August 2, 2020Jennie was born January 24, 1937 in Trenton, NJ and passed into Heaven on August 2, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. Jennie gree up in Michigan where she met the love of her life, Richard D. Newell, on December 23, 1955. They married one year after to the date in Adrian, Michigan. After Richard joined the USAF in Feburary 1958, Jennie enjoyed traveling and living in many different states and overseas with him during his career.After Richard was assigned to Castle AFB in Atwater, Ca in December 1973, they made their home in Merced, CA. After Richard retired from the USAF in 1978 he and Jennie traveled in their RV for many years. Richard passed into Heaven at their home in Merced on July 9, 2013. Jennie remained in Merced until February 2018 when she moved to Vancouver, WA to be closer to their son.Jennie is survived by their only child, David W. Newell and his wife Miranda Hendrickson, grandchildren Hayden and Isabel Newell, step-grandchildern Matthew, Noah, and Owen Hendrickson, sister in law Arlene and her husband Alan Hanson, nice Alana West, her husband Mark and their children Grace and Miles West, as well as nephew Alan Hanson and his daughters Jasmine and Isabella Hanson.Burial will be held in a private ceremony at San Joaquin National Military Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.