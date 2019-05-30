Jennie Saldana
September 10, 1930 ~ May 25, 2019
Our beloved mother Jennie Saldana long time resident of Delhi, passed away peacefully at home on May 25™ surrounded by loved ones.
Born September 10, 1930 in Sanger, CA. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping and outdoor bbqs. Her family was the most important thing for her. She was an influence to her family and friends, always willing to lend a hand. Her strong faith was always shared with anyone who came to her for spiritual advice. Involved with St. Jude's Church and active with Saint Vincent de Paul.
She is survived by her children Elaine, Diana, Phyllis, Raymond Jr., Luis, Leticia and Marina, who all live in the surrounding area. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandkids, and 6 great-great grandkids.
Rest in peace beautiful lady you will be missed.
A viewing will be held from 3-7pm on Thurs. May 30th at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA. A rosary and funeral mass will be held at 10am Fri. May 31st at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 330 Franci St. Livingston, CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W Almond Ave. Winton, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 30, 2019