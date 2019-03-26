Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeraldine "Jerrie" Hise

Mar 11, 1943 - Mar 20, 2019

Jeraldine "Jerrie" Hise was born on March 11, 1943 in Merced to her parents Carrol and Helen Clark and passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 76 after a brief illness.

Jerrie graduated from Merced High School, Class of 1961. After high school, she began working for the Merced County Auditor's Office as a temporary employee where she made many lifelong friends over the years. She retired in 2002 as a Payroll Supervisor after 42 years of service. Jerrie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Parish in Atwater. She was also a member of The Woman's Auxiliary American Legion, Post 83, for 49 years and a member of Curves in Merced for over 15 years.

Jerrie was REAL; a no-nonsense, what you see is what you get, kind of woman. She told you what she thought and did not apologize for who she was. Jerrie was a giver; on holidays, birthdays, weddings, and special events she went over the top to show her love. Her family was her life. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events and was their highest donator to any and all fundraising activities. Jerrie enjoyed going on trips to the casinos with her husband Don and "working out" during her social hour at Curves where she made many new and close friends. She had a great, smart-ass, sense of humor that was passed down to her children and grandchildren and her smile and laughter were contagious. The void her passing leaves in our hearts can never be filled and she will be loved and missed by her family and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Helen Clark, her daughter Donna Marie Hise, and her sisters Bernie Ditter and Pat Newman. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald Hise; her children, Randy Hise (Myrna), Cindy Roberts (Paul) and Julie Baur (Elmo) all from Merced; her grandchildren, Erin, Nicholas, Justin, Taylor, Trinity, and Nathan and her great grandson, Ronin; her brother, Larry Clark of Colorado; her sisters, Sandy Newman and Kimmy Bunn of Idaho, Janet Warren of Merced, and Becky Silveira of Atwater.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home in Merced. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with gravesite burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.

Jerrie was full of life and always on the go. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and great friend to all. She will be truly missed.

